WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel targets Hamas with tank and aircraft fire in Gaza
Palestinian security sources in Hamas-ruled Gaza tell AFP that the Israeli fire hit Hamas military observation posts at three locations along the frontier. No reports of Palestinian casualties.
Israel targets Hamas with tank and aircraft fire in Gaza
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 25, 2019. / Reuters
April 19, 2019

Israeli army said on Friday it had struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip with tank and aircraft fire after shots were fired at troops on the Israeli side of the border.

"No injuries to soldiers were reported," it said in a statement.

Palestinian security sources in Hamas-ruled Gaza told AFP that the Israeli fire hit Hamas military observation posts at three locations along the frontier.

They said there were no reports of Palestinian casualties.

Palestinians in Gaza have for more than a year gathered at least weekly along the border for often-violent protests, calling on Israel to end its blockade of the enclave.

The Israeli statement did not say if there were mass protests taking place at the time of Friday's incident.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza later said in a statement that 15 people were wounded by Israeli fire during border demonstrations, including "two paramedics and one journalist".

It gave no further information.

At least 264 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces since the protests began.

The majority were killed during clashes, with others hit by tank fire or air strikes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

Hamas on Friday called on the UN to speed up a plan to funnel Qatari aid into the Palestinian enclave, part of an Egyptian-brokered truce with Israel.

After a severe flare-up between Israel and Hamas last month the ceasefire was hammered out amid fears of escalation.

Hamas said the truce would see Israel ease its crippling blockade of the strip in exchange for quiet.

Israel has not publicly commented on the reported agreement.

'Accelerate the implementation'

Among measures to help Gazans was a plan to resume blocked aid from Qatar through a UN cash for work programmes.

In November, the Gulf state, which is a long-time Hamas ally, committed to around $15 million a month in aid over six months.

Part of the funds were originally used to pay salaries of Hamas employees, but this was stopped after political opposition in Israel.

Khalil al Haya, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau in Gaza, told AFP Friday that the alternative plan was stalled at the UN.

"The Qatari funds exist and the funds allocated by the World Bank (for the cash for work programmes) exist," he said.

"But the pace of the implementation of the United Nations mechanisms is slow," he said, adding an appeal to UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov.

"We call on the United Nations and Mr Mladenov to accelerate the implementation."

Two million Palestinians live in impoverished Gaza, crammed between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean.

Israel, which has fought three wars with Hamas, has blockaded the enclave for more than a decade, and Egypt often closes Gaza's only other gateway to t he outside world.

On April 1 Israel expanded the fishing zone around Gaza, increasing it in one area to the largest distance in years, in what Hamas officials said was the first step in implementing its "understandings" with the Jewish state.

"The understandings are in place," al Haya said."Some of them are going well, such as fishing."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us