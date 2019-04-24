WORLD
3 MIN READ
Blast kills at least 17 in northwestern Syria – rescue workers
Commenting on the explosion in Jisr al Shughur town of Idlib province, chief of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Rami Abdel Rahman says "it is not known until now whether it was a car bomb, or the explosion of a car carrying explosives."
Blast kills at least 17 in northwestern Syria – rescue workers
This file picture taken on March 14, 2019, shows destruction following an air strike in the city of Idlib, northwestern Syria. / AFP
April 24, 2019

At least 17 people were killed on Wednesday in an explosion in a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria, a day after heavy Russian air strikes, rescue workers and residents said.

The cause of the blast in the town of Jisr al Shughur was not immediately clear, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Britain-based war monitor had earlier announced the death toll as 15.

"The explosion hit next to the market," killing 13 civilians, including the daughter of a foreign fighter, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"It is not known until now whether it was a car bomb, or the explosion of a car carrying explosives," he added.

Several buildings collapsed as a result of the blast which shook the city in Idlib province, near a road between the coastal city of Latakia and city of Aleppo.

Air strikes

The city has been a target of bombardment by the Russian air force and the regime forces in recent weeks. Most of its inhabitants have fled to the safety of areas close to the Turkish border, residents and local officials say.

Idlib region is under the administrative control of Hayat Tahrir al Sham, Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate.

Daesh has sleeper cells in the wider Idlib region.

Idlib has since September been protected from a massive regime offensive by a fragile ceasefire deal signed by Russia and Turkey.

But the region of some three million people has come under increasing bombardment since HTS took control of it in January.

On Tuesday, regime shelling killed seven civilians, including four children, in the town of Khan Shaykhun.

Increased regime shelling on Khan Shaykhun has sparked one of the largest waves of displacement since the September deal.

Earlier this month Turkish President Erdogan speaking at a news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Kremlin said that Ankara continues to take measures on Idlib since it is a "sensitive" issue for Turkey, Erdogan said.

He stressed that Idlib must be completely cleared of terrorism for people to return safely to their homes.

Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since the conflict began with the repression of anti-regime protests in 2011.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us