WORLD
4 MIN READ
Sudanese protesters prepare to march with 'a million' people
Leaders of Sudanese protesters call for 'a million' people to gather for a rally demanding a handover of power to a civil government.
Sudanese protesters prepare to march with 'a million' people
Sudanese demonstrators ride atop a train from Atbara, the birthplace of an uprising that toppled Sudanese former President Omar al Bashir, as they approach the military headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, April 23, 2019. / Reuters
April 24, 2019

Sudanese protest leaders on Wednesday mounted pressure on the country's military council by calling for a million people to march to demand power be handed over to a civilian administration.

"We are calling for a million [people to] march on Thursday," said Ahmed al Rabia, a senior leader of the Sudanese Professionals Association, the umbrella group that launched protests against deposed president Omar al Bashir in December.

In a separate statement, the SPA said the march calls for "civilian rule" in Sudan, the central demand of protesters since the army ousted Bashir on April 11.

The demonstrations began in the central town of Atbara on December 19 against a decision by Bashir's government to triple bread prices.

The protests swiftly turned into nationwide demonstrations against his rule, and the seizure of power by a new military council.

TRT World 's Khalil Charles has more from Khartoum.

But that council — led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, after his predecessor lasted barely 24 hours in the post — says it has assumed power for a two-year transition period.

The protesters have therefore turned their agitation against the council, suspending talks with the army rulers on Sunday over their refusal to transfer power immediately.

Thousands have camped outside the military headquarters in central Khartoum since before Bashir was deposed, and have vowed not to leave the area until their demand has been met.

The protesters have found support in Washington, which has backed their call for civilian rule.

"We support the legitimate demand of the people of Sudan for a civilian-led government, and we are here to urge and to encourage parties to work together to advance that agenda as soon as possible," State Department official Makila James told AFP on Tuesday.

"The people of Sudan have made their demand very clear," she said. 

"We want to support them in that as [it is] the best path forward to a society that is respectful of human rights, that respects the rule of law and that would be able to address this country's very serious issues," she added.

But on Tuesday several African leaders, who had gathered in Cairo at the behest of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, insisted on "the need for more time" for a transition, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The leaders urged the African Union to extend by three months a deadline for Sudan's military council to hand over power to a civilian body, Egypt's presidency said.

The AU on April 15 threatened to suspend Sudan if the military failed to transfer power within 15 days.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us