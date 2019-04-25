TÜRKİYE
Turkey invites Armenian diaspora to visit restored church in Anatolia
Communications Director of the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun made the invitation in a tweet which also shared the beauty of Akdamar Church located on a small island in eastern Turkey.
Historical Akdamar church is seen with trees in blossoms at Akdamar Island on Lake Van during spring time in Turkey's Van province on April 11, 2019. / AA Archive
April 25, 2019

The Communications Director for the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun has invited "all members of the global Armenian community" to Akdamar Church located on a small island in Lake Van in eastern Turkey.

Altun highlighted the beautifully restored Church in a tweet. 

World Heritage site

Akdamar Church, a medieval Armenian church, in Turkey's eastern Van province draws the interest of foreign and domestic visitors. 

The church was built between 915 and 921 AD by architect Bishop Manuel, under the supervision of Gagik I Ardzruni, an Armenian king. 

It was accepted in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage on April 13, 2015. 

The church, which was opened as a monument museum in 2007, has been hosting annual international religious ceremonies organized by the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul once a year since 2010.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
