Uber sets terms for IPO, posts $1B first quarter loss
Uber Technologies Inc. will sell 180 million shares in its public offering, with a further 27 million sold by existing investors.
The entrance sign to the Uber Greenlight Hub is seen in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. April 12, 2019. / Reuters
April 26, 2019

Uber Technologies Inc. unveiled terms for its initial public offering on Friday, telling investors the ride-hailing company and insiders would seek to sell as much as $10.35 billion in stock at a valuation of up to $91.5 billion.

Uber also said PayPal had agreed to purchase $500 million of stock in a private placement at the price the IPO eventually settles at.

In a regulatory filing, Uber set a target price range of $44-$50 per share for its IPO. The company will sell 180 million shares in the offering, with a further 27 million sold by existing investors.

In the filing, Uber also reported a net loss attributable to the company for the first quarter of 2019 of around $1 billion and revenues of roughly $3 billion.

The updated public filing comes as Uber gears up to begin its investor roadshow, in which management will spend the next 10 days pitching Uber to public markets investors.

Uber will face a host of questions from investors, including when it may turn a profit, how it will navigate the transition to autonomous vehicles and whether its business model can support higher driver costs from minimum wage rules.

The valuation that Uber is seeking in its IPO is less than the $120 billion that investment bankers told Uber last year it could fetch, and closer to the $76 billion valuation it attained in its last private fundraising round last year.

Uber's moderation of valuation expectations reflects the poor stock performance of its smaller rival Lyft Inc. following its IPO last month. Lyft shares ended trading on Thursday down more than 20 percent from their IPO price amid investor scepticism over its path to profitability. 

SOURCE:Reuters
