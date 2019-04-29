WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll rises to 38 in Mozambique after cyclone
At least 38 people died after Cyclone Kenneth hit Mozambique, according to the country's disaster​ management institute.
Death toll rises to 38 in Mozambique after cyclone
The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, April 27, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media on April 28, 2019. / Reuters
April 29, 2019

The number of people killed after Cyclone Kenneth slammed into Mozambique has jumped from five to 38, the country's disaster management institute said on Monday.

The United Nations (UN) will grant Mozambique and the Comoros Islands $13 million in emergency funds to help provide food and water and repair damage to infrastructure, the organisation said late on Sunday, after the second cyclone in a month slammed into the region.

"This new allocation of Central Emergency Response Fund funds will help humanitarian partners to scale up the response to address the needs of those most vulnerable in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth," said UN Humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock in a statement.

Cyclone Kenneth crashed into the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado late on Thursday, flattening entire villages with winds of up to 280 km/h, unleashing heavy rains and flooding that has seen rivers burst their banks.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain reports.

Kenneth arrived just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people with flooding. The new storm's remnants could dump twice as much rain as Idai, the UN World Programme has said. 

As much as 250 millimetres or about a quarter of the average annual rainfall for the region, had been forecast over the next few days.

This was the first time in recorded history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season, again raising concerns about climate change.

TRT World speaks to Gregor von Medeazza from UNICEF.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us