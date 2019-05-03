TÜRKİYE
Turkey official criticises US embassy's tweet on press freedom
Fahrettin Altun urged the US to focus on internal 'long-standing problems' such as poverty and racial discrimination instead.
Head of Turkey’s presidential communications Fahrettin Altun. / AA
May 3, 2019

Turkey slammed the US Embassy in Ankara on Friday for urging the country to treat journalists and the media with more fairness and justice on World Press Freedom Day.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun responded to the mission on Twitter, urging Washington to focus on its own "long-standing problems."

"Instead of pointing fingers at other nations, Washington must focus on addressing long-standing problems such as extreme poverty and racial discrimination," Altun added.

The US Embassy had earlier criticised Turkey's performance in press freedom.

"We will continue to urge Turkey to respect and ensure freedom of expression, fair trial guarantees, and judicial independence," it said.

Turkey has repeatedly criticised American officials for exercising double standards when it comes to human rights, press freedom and freedom of speech.

