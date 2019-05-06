In pictures: Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Muslims welcome holy month of RamadanMonth of fasting began on the evening of May 5 for many Muslims, with others starting on May 6.
Muslims in Indonesia perform tarawih prayers on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Anadolu Agency] / AA
May 6, 2019

Hundreds of millions of Muslims across the world began fasting on Monday in observance of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, with the rest set to follow on Tuesday.

For 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next new moon, practising Muslims will abstain from eating, drinking and smoking during daylight hours.

In addition to its spiritual dimension, the month is also a time for families to come together by sharing meals after dusk and before dawn (or iftar and suhoor).

Our photo gallery below shows Muslims gearing up for the holy month:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us