In pictures: Israeli strikes on Gaza, the aftermathGaza’s residents survey the damage after a weekend of Israeli strikes, which left dozens dead.
Palestinian men gather in front of a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes [Yousef Basam/TRT World] / TRTWorld
May 6, 2019

Israel has killed at least 25 people during a weekend of bombardment in the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza.

The victims included two pregnant women and a toddler in the attacks, which also left 154 Palestinians wounded.

Four Israelis were also killed by rockets launched by Palestinian armed groups in response to the Israeli military strikes.

Hostilities appear to have ceased, amid reports that a ceasefire deal was agreed between Israel and Hamas through intermediaries in Cairo.

The pictures by photographer Yousef Basam below show the extent of the damage in an area that is home to 1.8 million people:

