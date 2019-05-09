WORLD
Brazil's ex-president Tamer back in jail
Michel Tamer faces investigation in the sprawling "Car Wash" corruption probe that has ensnared many of Brazil's top politicians and business leaders.
Former Brazilian President Michel Temer no longer has immunity from prosecution. / AP
May 9, 2019

Former Brazilian President Michel Temer was ordered to return to jail by a federal judge on Wednesday while he is investigated in several cases of alleged corruption.

Temer's lawyer, Eduardo Carnelos, told Globo Television that he could only "lament" the court's decision. He said Temer would have to present himself to authorities on Thursday.

"I consider this to be an injustice. My understanding is that there are no foundations for this detention," Carnelos said.

Temer, 78, was jailed for a few days in March but then freed. He is being investigated as part of the sprawling "Car Wash" corruption probe that has ensnared many of Brazil's top politicians and business leaders.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Temer became president in 2016 after President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office for allegedly violating rules on handling federal finances.

His administration was clouded by corruption allegations and prosecutors charged him with corruption on three occasions. 

But the parliament never gave its consent to lifting Temer's immunity from prosecution, which Brazil's sitting presidents have.

His immunity ended when he left office January 1.

SOURCE:AP
