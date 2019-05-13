More than one year and a half after hurricane Irma and Maria struck the US Virgin Islands reconstruction remains patchy.

”When the hurricanes hit St Croix 90 percent of the properties on the island were damaged. So it’s not really surprising that work to repair them is still going on 18 months later.

In fact, it could be years before everything gets back to normal here. And that’s assuming there are no more hurricanes.”

Even a much smaller hurricane could cause significant devastation due to the makeshift reconstruction that has occurred.

The 2017 hurricane left more than 3000 people dead in Puerto Rico and the response of the Trump administration has been heavily criticised.

TRT World's John Brain reports.