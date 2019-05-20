WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill at least 11 at bar in Brazil
Seven men stormed a bar in the northern city of Belem and opened fire, killing six women and five men, according to local media.
Gunmen kill at least 11 at bar in Brazil
Policemen are seen at a site where, according to local media, an armed group entered and opened fire at a bar, killing and wounding its patrons, in Belem, Para state, Brazil May 19, 2019. / Reuters
May 20, 2019

A gang of gunmen roared up to a bar in Belem city in Brazil's northern Pará state and opened fire, killing six women and five men on Sunday afternoon, media reports said. 

State officials would confirm only that "a massacre" occurred but gave no details.

The G1 news website said police reported that seven gunmen were involved in the attack, which also wounded one person. 

The news outlet said the attackers arrived at the bar on one motorcycle and in three cars.

In late March, the federal government sent National Guard troops to Belém to reinforce security in the city for 90 days.

A Pará state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, said only: "A massacre is confirmed." 

State communications officials stopped answering phone calls. 

Military and civil police in Pará state also did not answer phone calls or respond to emails.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us