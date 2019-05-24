WORLD
4 MIN READ
Death toll from storms lashing central US rises to seven
The three deaths and several injuries were recorded in and around Golden City, Missouri, where a tornado touched down on Wednesday. The casualties bring the week's weather-related death toll to at least seven.
Death toll from storms lashing central US rises to seven
Debris from destroyed homes is shown in this aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, US. May 23, 2019. / Reuters
May 24, 2019

The latest in a line of destructive storms pounding the central United States killed at least three people as tornadoes raked across Missouri while heavy rain flooded rivers in Oklahoma, authorities said on Thursday.

The three deaths and several injuries were recorded in and around Golden City, Missouri, some 48 km northeast of Joplin where a tornado touched down on the evening of May 22, the Missouri Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

The casualties brought the week's weather-related death toll to at least seven, as forecasters said the rain and threat of damaging winds were not expected to let up.

"It looks to stay quite wet over the next week across the central portion of the country," said meteorologist Mark Chenard of the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

A system of showers stretched from the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma north to Nebraska on Thursday, threatening to bring more flooding, Chenard said. A diminished threat of tornadoes will persist from the Texas Panhandle through Kansas, he said.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has more details.

In Jefferson City, the state capital of Missouri, officials said a "massive" twister caused widespread damage but no fatalities.

"Many, many buildings have significant damage, and there's a lot of them that just have small damage as well, so it's just very widespread," Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin told CNN.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said at least 20 people were treated at hospitals but that most had been released.

"The damage tornadoes & severe storms cause is devastating, but I am encouraged & inspired by storm survivors. In a time of tragedy, Missourians came together and cared for their neighbours, and our first responders acted with speed & skill to rescue survivors," Parson wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, a tornado killed at least one person in Iowa, while two people in Oklahoma died in accidents on rain-slicked roads and a third in flooding.

The Arkansas River town of Webbers Falls was ordered evacuated on Thursday, while residents of several other communities were advised to leave, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Caine said by phone.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that his heart went out to the people of Missouri.

"You are strong and resilient, and we are here to assist," he wrote.

Trump also urged Oklahomans to stay safe and listen to the warnings of local officials. "We are with you!" he tweeted.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us