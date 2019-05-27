WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fighting among inmates at Brazil prison kills at least 15 - officials
Clashes between prisoners killed 15 people at a jail in Amazonas state in northern Brazil, the regional prison authority said.
Fighting among inmates at Brazil prison kills at least 15 - officials
Police guard the entrance to the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex after a deadly riot erupted among inmates in Manaus in the northern state of Amazonas, Brazil, Sunday, May 26, 2019. / AP
May 27, 2019

Fighting erupted among inmates at a prison in the northern state of Amazonas on Sunday, and at least 15 people died before the riot was brought under control, authorities said.

The state prison secretary said in a statement that prisoners began fighting among themselves around noon, and security reinforcements were rushed to the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex in the state capital of Manaus.

The secretary, Col. Marcus Vinicius Oliveira de Ameida, said the situation was now "under control," though police helicopters continued to fly over the complex as a precaution.

There was no information about any escapes.

The clashes broke out around 11:00 am (1500 GMT) during visiting hours at the facility, located some 28 kilometers from the state capital Manaus, the prison authority said.

The same prison was the scene of a severe riot in January 2017 that killed 56 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us