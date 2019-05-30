The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has released a report that documents the misuse and overuse of solitary confinement on immigrants who are in civil detention.

Authorities claim, the practice is considered to be a last resort, but whistleblowers argue otherwise.

"Solitary confinement was being used as a first result, not the last resort. And sometimes it was the only approach," said Ellen Gallagher from Department of Homeland Security.

Many victims include migrants who have been suffering from mental illnesses.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports.