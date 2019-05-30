WORLD
1 MIN READ
Immigrants in US suffer solitary confinement - report
According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, solitary confinement should only be applied after careful consideration of alternatives.
Immigrants in US suffer solitary confinement - report
Ellen Gallagher, Homeland Security: "Solitary confinement was being used as a first result, not the last resort. And sometimes it was the only approach." (Screen capture) / TRTWorld
May 30, 2019

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has released a report that documents the misuse and overuse of solitary confinement on immigrants who are in civil detention.

Authorities claim, the practice is considered to be a last resort, but whistleblowers argue otherwise.

"Solitary confinement was being used as a first result, not the last resort. And sometimes it was the only approach," said Ellen Gallagher from Department of Homeland Security.

Many victims include migrants who have been suffering from mental illnesses.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us