Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law
The new law will outlaw abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected and doesn't contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.
Life Squad signs for pro-life supporters are seen outside the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood St. Louis Region, Missouri's sole abortion clinic, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. May 28, 2019. / Reuters
May 30, 2019

Louisiana's Democratic governor has signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, a move that has provoked anger from members of his own party.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed the measure on Thursday, making Louisiana the fifth state to enact such a law, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia. Alabama's gone further, outlawing virtually all abortions.

The new law will outlaw abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can come before a woman knows she's pregnant. The law doesn't contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

Louisiana's law won't limit the state's three abortion clinics anytime soon. It takes effect only if Mississippi's law is upheld by a federal appeals court.

Edwards didn't hold a public bill signing, instead announcing his action through his office.

SOURCE:AP
