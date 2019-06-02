WORLD
Vigil remembers Virginia Beach shooting victims
The 150th mass shooting in the US this year is also the deadliest one so far.
June 2, 2019

Around 200 people came out in Virginia Beach to pray for 12 people killed in a mass shooting at a municipal office building.

The prayer vigil Saturday morning drew city workers, community leaders, and residents who just wanted to offer hugs and condolences for the lost lives.

Many people openly sobbed or dabbed their eyes with tissues. Gov. Ralph Northam also attended the vigil led by a local church. Northam told the crowd: "We grieve with you" and "we are all in this together."

At least 12 people were killed and several injured on Friday after a gunman opened fire in a government building that houses local municipal workers in the US city of Virginia Beach. 

During a shootout police killed the attacker, described as a disgruntled employee. The attack did not only mark the 150th mass shooting in America this year but also the deadliest one so far. 

Summer Johnson, Virginia Beach resident said: "It hurts, it is unbelievable that this is the world we are living in now".

Another resident, Janae Tull said: "Thinking about people who have to go back into that. Go back to that building, those offices, and not have those people they were working with. It breaks your heart". 

TRT World's Daniel Ryntjes reports from the scene: 

SOURCE:TRT World
