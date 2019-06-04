WORLD
2 MIN READ
American women won right to vote 100 years ago but is it taken for granted?
The 19th Amendment to the US Constitution passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, gave American women the right to vote.
American women won right to vote 100 years ago but is it taken for granted?
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks at a reception honouring the 100th anniversary of House passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, at the US Capitol in Washington, US May 21, 2019. / Reuters
June 4, 2019

One hundred years ago, American women were granted the right to vote, becoming the 27th country to legalise voting rights for women. 

A resolution allowing women the right to vote passed both chambers of Congress.  

On August 26 1920, the 19th Amendment in the constitution was ratified - prohibiting states to deny the right to vote in the US, based on gender. 

While a record number of women are represented in Congress today, only two-thirds of eligible women vote.

"Too many people forget that only 100 years ago women couldn't vote and couldn't participate in government.  So I find it discouraging that some women take it for granted and don't exercise their full enfranchisement rights," says Patricia Macdonald, the granddaughter of Suffragist Catherine Flanagan who was arrested when she was protesting in front of the White House in 1917. 

TRT World'sSally Ayhan reports fromMaryland, US. 

Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us