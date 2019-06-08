TÜRKİYE
Turkey beat France 2-0 in memorable Euro 2020 qualifier
Turkey now lead Group H with 9 points in 3 matches, scoring 8 goals in total.
Turkey's Cengiz Under celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates in Torku Arena, Konya, Turkey on June 8, 2019. / Reuters
June 8, 2019

Turkey beat France 2-0 on Saturday to lead Group H in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

This is the first time in its history that Turkey have beaten world champions France.

The match at Konya Torku Arena saw a resilient Turkish squad take lead against France in the 30th minute with a header by defender Kaan Ayhan.

Turkey grabbed a second to secure their 2-0 lead 10 minutes later through a powerful shot by Cengiz Under.

