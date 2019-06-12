WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen rebel attack wounds 26 at Saudi airport - coalition
The Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, said it will respond firmly to the projectile attack targeting an airport in the kingdom's south-west.
Yemen rebel attack wounds 26 at Saudi airport - coalition
A picture taken on a guided tour with the Saudi military shows damage to Abha Airport, a day after a Yemen rebel attack there wounded at least 26 civilians. / AFP
June 12, 2019

A Yemeni rebel missile attack on an airport in south-western Saudi Arabia wounded 26 civilians on Wednesday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said.

The statement by the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said a projectile hit the arrivals hall at Abha airport, causing material damage. Three women and two children were among the wounded, who were of Saudi, Yemeni and Indian nationalities, it said. 

Eight of those wounded at Abha airport were admitted to hospital, the other 18 were discharged after receiving first aid.

The coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, said it would make a "firm" response.

Blaming Iran

The Houthi-run Masirah TV earlier said the Houthi group had launched a cruise missile attack on Abha airport, which is about 200 kilometres north of the border with Yemen and serves domestic and regional routes.

"Targeting Abha airport proves that the Houthis have obtained advanced weapons from Iran," the coalition statement said, saying the attack could amount to a war crime.

On May 23, the Houthi movement said it launched a drone attack on the airport of the Saudi city of Najran near the Yemeni border. Saudi Arabia said the drone was intercepted and destroyed by the kingdom’s air defences.

The attack followed an armed drone strike on May 14 on two oil-pumping stations in the kingdom that were claimed by the Houthis. 

Saudi Arabia accused Iran of ordering the attack, a charge that Tehran denies.

A Houthi military spokesman on Tuesday threatened that the group, which has been battling the Saudi military alliance in Yemen for four years, would target every airport in Saudi Arabia and that the coming days would reveal "big surprises". 

The war in Yemen has ravaged the country, pushing it to the brink of starvation as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia back Yemen's Hadi administration in a battle against Houthi rebels.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us