Trump in no rush for deal with North Korea
US President Donald Trump statement comes days after he said he received a new "very warm" and "beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
US President Donald Trump (R) holds a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi. (February 27, 2019) / AFP
June 15, 2019

US President Donald Trump on Friday again said he was in no rush to reach a deal with North Korea over its nuclear weapons programs, days after saying he had received a letter from Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump, asked about North Korea's sanctions violations in an interview with Fox News, said "everybody tries to break sanctions," adding that the sanctions are hurting North Korea and that the United States is continuing to impose them. 

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo charts the long road ahead for a peace deal. 

