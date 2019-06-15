WORLD
Haiti protesters call on president to resign
The latest protest against Haitian President Jovenel Moise follows a strike Monday and Tuesday that shut schools, businesses, and government offices, halted public transport and suspended a Parliament session.
Tires that were set on fire by anti-government protesters burn during demands for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, June 13, 2019. / AP
June 15, 2019

Thousands of Haitians on Friday once again took to the streets, after days of protests in Port-au-Prince demanding that President Jovenel Moise resigns over corruption allegations.

Barricades made of burning tires were placed in the streets and police were seen skirting the perimeters of the march.

There were no reports of anyone being injured or killed in Friday's protest.

Violence broke out last week during protests in a number of Haitian cities.

Protesters are demanding further investigation into the fate of funds that resulted from subsidised oil shipments from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe programme.

A Senate investigation recently determined at least 14 former government officials allegedly misused $3.8 billion under the administration of former President Michel Martelly.

A report released almost a week ago levelled new accusations against government officials.

Venezuela's collapsing economy has forced it to halt or drastically curtail Petrocaribe shipments, leading to problems for power generation.

Many Haitians now receive electricity for only a few hours a day.

SOURCE:AP
