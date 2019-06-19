In pictures: Muslims across the world pray for Egypt's Mohamed Morsi
SANLIURFA, TURKEY - JUNE 18 : A man holds up a Rabia sign at a funeral prayer in absentia for former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi on June 18, 2019 at Dergah Mosque at the ancient site of "Pool of Sacred Fish" (Balikligol), also know as the "Pool of Abraham" in Sanliurfa, Turkey on June 18, 2019. Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically-elected president, died during court appearance to face espionage charges. ( Halil Fidan - Anadolu Agency ) / AA
June 19, 2019

Muslims across the world have been performing funeral prayers for the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who died in an Egyptian court on Monday.

Morsi - the only democratically elected leader in Egypt's history - was deposed in 2013 in a military coup led by General Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

The former president was denied a funeral in his home town in Sharqiya province by an Egyptian regime fearful of popular mobilisation.

Instead, he was buried in a small ceremony attended by a handful of his family members in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Muslims have therefore been forming an absentee prayer, known as 'salaat al ghaib', for Morsi.

