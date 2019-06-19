Ankara began to carry out a welcoming service for European Turkish nationals coming to Turkey in their holidays beyond the country's borders, the chief of an institution for Turks and related communities abroad said on Wednesday.

The practice that aims to make Turkish nationals journey safer and easier will be the first time of the nation's history.

"We will welcome our nationals living abroad for the first time in Serbian borders in cooperation with the Turkish Interior Ministry, Turkish police, Turkish officials and students that know both Turkish and Serbian languages," Abdullah Eren, head of Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), stated on his Twitter account.

Along with Turkish officials, Serbian police will also provide help to make Turkish nationals living abroad journeys safer and convenient.

Serbia, a country at the heart of the Balkans, is the main direction of the Europeans that are using the land route on their travel to Turkey.

The institution has also set a vehicle that is active 7/24 to help and provide support to Turkish nationals for any unexpected situation during their trip.

Help spot in Nis

The presidency has set a desk - that will be active from July 1 - for the Turkish nationals at Bosphorus Hotel in one of the busiest city in Serbia, Nis, where they can call or visit the spot and get the consultancy and guidance services.

The agency also has set activities based on destinations of Turkish guests and in their hometowns.

The activities also will include farewell events at the border gates with Greece (Ipsala) and Bulgaria (Kapikule).