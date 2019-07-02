As several Democratic presidential candidates and elected officials visited different migrant detention centres in recent days, the Trump administration is facing heat over “horrifying" conditions of detainees.

Although the administration has rejected claims of systemic abuse of detainees, the New York congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed shocking details of one of the detention facilities she visited in Clint, Texas.

In a series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez said women were kept in cells with "no water" and officers "had told them to drink out of the toilets."

Here are some snapshots of different detention facilities that explain the crisis.