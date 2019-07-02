In Pictures: The 'awful' conditions of migrant detention centres in the US
Men next to a sign reading "Mural of brotherhood," watch from Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico through the Mexico-US border fence as US border patrol agents surround migrant rights activists demonstrating against US migration policies at Imperial Beach in San Diego county, US, on December 10, 2018. / AFP Archive
July 2, 2019

As several Democratic presidential candidates and elected officials visited different migrant detention centres in recent days, the Trump administration is facing heat over  “horrifying" conditions of detainees. 

Although the administration has rejected claims of systemic abuse of detainees, the New York congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed shocking details of one of the detention facilities she visited in Clint, Texas.

In a series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez said women were kept in cells with "no water" and officers "had told them to drink out of the toilets."

Here are some snapshots of different detention facilities that explain the crisis. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
