WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nike embroiled in US flag row after sneaker recall
Arizona governor scraps financial incentives for sportswear manufacturer after firm pulls Air Force 1 trainer that bore colonial era US flag.
Nike embroiled in US flag row after sneaker recall
The price of a pair of Air Max 1 sneakers from Nike with the Betsy Ross flag on it are for sale on the website Stockx.com as seen on a computer screen in New York, U.S., July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES To match NIKE-ARIZONA/ THE IMAGE SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY. NO STAND-ALONE USES.
July 3, 2019

Sportswear behemoth Nike is in hot water after pulling a trainer released to mark American Independence Day.

The Quick Strike Fourth of July shoe featured the colonial era ‘Betsy Ross’ US flag used by American revolutionaries on its back.

Republicans such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz have announced a boycott in response to Nike’s decision, while Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced the withdrawal of $2m in benefits awarded to the company for its opening of a manufacturing plant in the state.

“Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism,” Ducey wrote on his Twitter account.

According to US folklore, the flag is named after the woman who produced the first US flag during the revolutionary war after being commissioned by American leader George Washington.

For conservatives the emblem is a symbol of American independence, however it has drawn controversy for its later association with far-right groups. 

The American Nazi Party adopted the flag as a symbol, as have more recent far-right movements.

According to the hate monitoring group, the Southern Poverty Law Center, symbols from the revolutionary period are used by nativist extremists to harken back to a time when slavery was lawful and to support their assertion that they are true inheritors of the foundations on which the US was established.  

These concerns were raised by American footballer Colin Kaepernick, who contacted Nike, to voice his objections to the use of the flag on the trainer.

Nike responded to the concerns raised by Kaepernick, by withdrawing the design, fearing it could be exploited by white supremacists.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, was effectively blackballed from the NFL after kneeling during the recital of the US national anthem to protest abuses against African Americans by US police officers.

Kaepernick later headed a 2018 Nike advertising campaign.

That decision also provoked a backlash among conservatives against Nike, with a social media campaign encouraging people to boycott Nike products for hiring Kaepernick.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us