BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China says existing US tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
The leaders of the two countries agreed last weekend to relaunch trade talks that had stalled in May after the US accused China of reneging on its commitments.
China says existing US tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng at a news conference in Beijing, China on April 6, 2018. / Reuters
July 5, 2019

Existing US tariffs will have to be removed if there is to be a trade deal between Beijing and Washington, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The leaders of the two countries agreed last weekend to relaunch trade talks that had stalled in May after US officials accused China of pulling back from commitments made in the text of a pact negotiators had said was nearly finished.

Trade teams from both countries are in contact, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular media briefing.

To get talks restarted, US President Donald Trump had agreed not to put tariffs on about $300 billion in additional Chinese imports and ease curbs on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The United States now has tariffs of 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese goods, ranging from furniture to semiconductors.

China welcomes the US decision not to slap new tariffs on its goods, Gao said, when asked how long the trade truce can last.

TRT World's Patrick Fok reports from Beijing. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us