TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Murat Uysal is Turkey's new central bank governor
Previously a deputy governor, Uysal replaces Murat Cetinkaya as the bank's governor, a presidential decree says.
Murat Uysal is Turkey's new central bank governor
Murat Uysal says he will continue to "independently apply monetary policy tools to maintain price stability." / AA
July 6, 2019

Turkey removed Murat Cetinkaya as central bank governor on Saturday and replaced him with the bank's deputy governor, Murat Uysal, according to a presidential decree published in the official gazette.

According to a statement by the central bank, Uysal said in his first remarks as governor that he will continue to "independently apply monetary policy tools to maintain price stability."

He also said that communication channels will be used in line with the central bank's targets.

The statement added that Uysal will hold a press conference in the coming days.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us