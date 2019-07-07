TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish army forces kill senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
The Turkish Army and Intelligent Secret Service conducted a joint operation on the Mout Qandil headquarters of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, killing Diyar Garip Muhammad.
Turkish army forces kill senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
The operation is apparently the first time a senior PKK terrorist has been neutralised at the PKK’s Qandil headquarters. / AA
July 7, 2019

A joint operation conducted by the Turkish army and intelligence units last week, targeted the PKK’s northern Iraq base at Mount Qandil killing out a key member of the terror group, sources said on Sunday. 

Diyar Garip Muhammad, a member of the terrorist group’s so-called presidential and executive council, was killed in the operation, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation is apparently the first time a senior PKK terrorist has been killed at the PKK’s Qandil headquarters.

Diyar Garip Muhammad, codenamed Halmat Diyar, joined the terrorist group in 1992 and was one of seven members of its so-called presidential council.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us