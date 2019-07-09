WORLD
1 MIN READ
Regime and Russian forces targeting first responders in Syria's Idlib
Health workers, first responders and hospitals often become a target of Russian and Syrian regime air strikes as bloody assault on Idlib intensifies.
Regime and Russian forces targeting first responders in Syria's Idlib
A White Helmet first responder stands next to a Russian made missile after an airstrike in the town Sarmin in the northern Idlib province on March 12, 2019. / AFP
July 9, 2019

In the past few months humanitarian workers and health facilities in northern Syria's Idlib province have been under heavy bombardment from regime and Russian planes. 

Targeting health facilities is supposed to be a war crime, but last month, three more first responders were killed in what witness say was a deliberate attack. 

Rescue workers are targeted so often by Syrian regime forces that there's a name for the tactic,  a double tap strike.

After an initial strike, warplanes circle around and hit the target a second time, often targeting first responders.

TRT World's Sara Firth has met some of the Syrians saving lives and risking theirs in the process. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us