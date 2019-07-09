In the past few months humanitarian workers and health facilities in northern Syria's Idlib province have been under heavy bombardment from regime and Russian planes.

Targeting health facilities is supposed to be a war crime, but last month, three more first responders were killed in what witness say was a deliberate attack.

Rescue workers are targeted so often by Syrian regime forces that there's a name for the tactic, a double tap strike.

After an initial strike, warplanes circle around and hit the target a second time, often targeting first responders.

TRT World's Sara Firth has met some of the Syrians saving lives and risking theirs in the process.