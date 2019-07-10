WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least seven civilians killed in air strike in northern Afghanistan -govt
Protests broke out on the main road of Pul e Khumri after the air strike, with demonstrators using pickup trucks to carry the remains of victims as they marched through the streets en route to burial ceremonies.
At least seven civilians killed in air strike in northern Afghanistan -govt
Afghan special forces arrive at the site of an attack in Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan province, Afghanistan May 5, 2019. / Reuters Archive
July 10, 2019

Afghan officials said on Tuesday seven civilians, including an infant, were killed in an air strike in the country's northern province of Baghlan.

The air strike was conducted for "the elimination of the enemy" in the KutobKhel district of the city of Pul e Khumri, the defence ministry said in a statement. A ministry team was investigating the incident, it said.

Protests broke out on the main road of Pul e Khumri after the air strike, with demonstrators using pickup trucks to carry the remains of victims as they marched through the streets en route to burial ceremonies.

The attack coincided with a joint statement by Afghan government and insurgent Taliban envoys committing the two sides to "respect and protect the dignity of people, their life and property and to minimise civilian casualties to zero".

Baghlan provincial council member Assadullah Shahbaz said the civilians killed in the air strike were farmers and had no connection with the Taliban or other militant groups.

The US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan wound up on Tuesday the seventh round of talks h e has held with the Taliban in Qatar, after signs of progress in efforts to end the longest war the United States has ever fought.

Although peace negotiations with the Taliban have gained momentum, fighting has intensified and civilians still bear the brunt of the longstanding conflict.

According to the United Nations, 3,804 civilians - including more than 900 children - were killed and 7,000 wounded in 2018, the deadliest year for non-combatants in the conflict. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us