Teen bomber kills at least five at eastern Afghanistan wedding
Officials say a boy set off his explosives inside the house of a pro-Kabul militia commander in Nangarhar province, wounding 40.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for a string of suicide bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s main city. / AP
July 12, 2019

A suicide bomber on foot targeted a wedding party in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, local officials said.

Atahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province's governor, said a boy set off his explosives inside the house of a pro-government militia commander in Pacheragam district.

Khogyani said 40 wounded men and women were rushed to the hospital and locals said 10 people were killed.

Attack on pro-Kabul militia

No group claimed responsibility for Friday's attack.

Pro-government militias often work with overstretched Afghan security forces to prevent territories falling into the hands of the Taliban and Daesh militants.

Last month, Taliban militants killed at least 26 members of a pro-government militia in northern Afghanistan.

Daesh terrorists have carried a string of suicide bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s main city.

