TÜRKİYE
Turkey launches counter-terror operation Claw-2 in Northern Iraq
Operation Claw-2 aims to destroy caves and shelters used by the PKK terror organisation in northern Iraq, Turkish defense ministry said.
On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK terror organisation in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. / AA
July 13, 2019

Turkey launched counter-terror Operation Claw-2 in northern Iraq on Friday at 10 pm (local time), Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday.

"This is a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1 operation in Hakurk area which revealed new information on terrorist activity," said the ministry in a statement.

The new Operation Claw-2 aims to destroy caves and shelters used by the PKK terror organisation in northern Iraq, according to the ministry.

TRT World's Turkey analyst Yusuf Erim has more.

"Operation continues as planned with the support of Air Force planes, ground fire support vehicles, ATAK helicopters and UAVs," the statement added.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
