TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK claims responsibility for forest fires in Turkey's Mugla province
The PKK terror organisation claimed responsibility for setting fire to wooded land in Turkey's southwestern town of Dalaman in Mugla.
PKK claims responsibility for forest fires in Turkey's Mugla province
The fire in Mugla's Bodrum district was brought under control after 40 hours. / AA
July 13, 2019

The PKK terror organisation has claimed responsibility for forest fires in Turkey’s Aegean tourist coastal towns of Dalaman and Mugla, and for another fire on the outskirts of Turkey’s largest city Istanbul, local media reported. 

The terror group claimed responsibility in a written statement published by a social media account linked to the group on Friday.

At Mugla's Dalaman district of Karacaagac, 400 hectares of woodland were set alight. Approximately 20 helicopters, 77 pumpers and 426 firefighters struggled to stop the two-day-long fire.

Many villages in the region had to be evacuated due to the fire which also affected touristic spots.

The second fire claimed by the terror organisation took place in Istanbul's Kartal district on Thursday but was brought under control in a short time. 

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has waged a terror campaign against the Republic of Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us