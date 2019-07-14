WORLD
Turkish forces neutralize 68 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey launched Operation Claw against the terrorist organization PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq on May 27.
Turkey launched the second phase of the counter-terror operation in northern Iraq on Saturday. / AA
July 14, 2019

Bodies of more terrorists have been found in northern Iraq, increasing the number of terrorists neutralised in Operation Claw to 68, the Turkish defence ministry said on Sunday.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the terrorist organization PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On Saturday, Turkey launched counter-terror Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1 operation in the Hakurk area which revealed new information on terrorist activity, according to the ministry.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children. 

