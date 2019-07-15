In pictures - Turkey's tourism boom
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
In pictures - Turkey's tourism boomFrom pristine beaches and clear blue waters to historical sites spanning back millennia, millions choose Turkey for their holiday each year.
People enjoy the Kaputas Beach during a summer day in the resort town of Kalkan in Turkey's Antalya province on August 27, 2018. Kaputas Beach known with its turquoise color, located between Kalkan and Kas districts in southwest of Turkey. / AA
July 15, 2019

The number of people coming to Turkey for tourism is going up according to the latest industry data.

Last year more than 45 million tourists, including Turkish nationals who live in other countries, visited the Mediterranean state, marking a record for the country's tourism sector.

Officials expect to break a new record in the number of arrivals this year.

Here are some of the country's top destinations that attract tourists from around the world for their natural, historical, and cultural appeal.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us