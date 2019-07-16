The PKK terror group has killed at least nine civilians, including children, this year in Turkey, according to the information gathered by Anadolu Agency.

In its more than 30-year armed campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The PKK killed at least one civilian and injured seven others as it detonated an improvised explosive device on a roadside in Turkey's eastern Agri province on June 1.

On June 10, the terror group again targeted road construction workers, who were building a road in the Yuksekova district of eastern Hakkari province. At least two workers were killed in the attack.

Also in June, a 53-year-old shepherd was kidnapped by the PKK in eastern Kars province.

Suleyman Guldere was abducted while he was herding his cattle in Yankipinar village.

Guldere’s body was found dead from a gunshot wound in a tent nearby Cemce neighbourhood.

The group continued to target shepherds in early July. Two more shepherds were found dead after being abducted by the PKK in southeastern Sirnak province.

Abdulhakim Demir and Vali Cevik were kidnapped while herding their flocks in Gecitboyu village. Their bodies were later found dead from gunshot wounds.

On Monday, another road construction worker, Syrian national Valid Youssef, was killed in a roadside bombing also in Sirnak province.

The attack injured two others, including one in critical condition.

The terrorist organisation’s latest attack targeted children on Monday.

Two siblings in eastern Tunceli province were killed by an explosive planted beforehand by the terrorists.

Ayaz Guloglu, 8, lost his life at the scene after stepping on the explosive, while his sister Nupelda Guloglu, 4, lost her life at an Elazig hospital after being rushed there by a military helicopter.

The death of the kids has sparked a public outcry across Turkey against the PKK.