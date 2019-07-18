TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mobile hospital hits road in Turkey's Bodrum
Fabricated and designed by Turkish engineers and specialists, the world’s first eight-bed hospital made its debut in Turkey's southwestern resort town of Bodrum.
Mobile hospital hits road in Turkey's Bodrum
An eight-bed mobile hospital set up in a bus makes debut in Turkey’s southwestern town of Bodrum. / AA
July 18, 2019

A mobile hospital set up in a bus has launched in Turkey’s southwestern resort town of Bodrum.

Fabricated and designed by Turkish engineers and specialists, the world’s first eight-bed hospital on wheels is fitted with all facilities to monitor vital functions of patients.

The camera system located in the bus also enables it to make live broadcasts to the nearest hospital or health institutions instantly, by transferring patients’ vital status.

Head of Proje Yapim Company, Gokhan Sen, told reporters that the bus is suitable to be used in all kind of disasters and mass events. It is also capable of providing services equivalent to eight ambulances, he said.

"It is the first in the world in terms of capacity and interior equipment," Sen said, adding that it is an engineering marvel, produced by Turkish experts.

He also said that the bus has eight intensive care units and a special oxygen system, almost matching the facilities available in fully equipped hospitals.

The Bodrum peninsula is a popular holiday destination in Turkey's southwestern province of Mugla.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Israel kills 192 in Gaza over 48 hours as starvation claims 19 more lives
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us