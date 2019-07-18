TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Parliament condemns EU suspending talks
Four major parties in Turkey's Parliament issue a declaration condemning EU's decision to suspend high-level talks with Ankara over the country's drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.
Turkish Parliament condemns EU suspending talks
This file photo shows a general view of the Turkish Parliament. / AP
July 18, 2019

Four major parties in Turkey's Parliament on Thursday issued a joint declaration condemning this week’s EU decision to suspend high-level talks with Ankara.

"We strongly curse the ignorance and omitting the legitimate rights and benefits of the Turkish Cypriots and the Republic of Turkey based on international law," said the declaration.

"It should be known that Turkey and Turkish Cyprus have the capability to protect their rights based on international law without bowing to any pressure," it added.

The declaration calls on the EU "to exhibit a fair and impartial attitude and abide by international law."

The declaration followed a conclusion by the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Turkey’s drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

TRT World 's Ali Mustafa gives the details.

The council also decided to suspend negotiations on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement and not to hold the Association Council and further meetings of the EU-Turkey high-level dialogues for the time being.

HDP, which is believed to have links to the PKK terror organisation, did not put its signature on the parliament's declaration.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.

This spring, Ankara sent two drilling vessels — the Fatih and the Yavuz — to the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cyprus over the resources of the region.

The Fatih launched offshore drilling operations this May in an area 75 kilometres (42 nautical miles) off the western coast of the island of Cyprus.

Athens and Greek Cypriots have opposed the move, threatening to arrest the ships’ crews and enlisting EU leaders to join their criticism.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus' annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries — Turkey, Greece, and the UK — ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Israel kills 192 in Gaza over 48 hours as starvation claims 19 more lives
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us