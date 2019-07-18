WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa army reviews uniform policy, allows women to wear headscarves
The army says Muslim women will be allowed to wear headscarves with their uniforms as part of an interim agreement while talks continue with the Muslim Judicial Council.
Major Fatima Isaacs who has been threatened with dismissal for refusing to remove her hijab will appear before the military court next month. / TRTWorld
July 18, 2019

The South African National Defence Force is reviewing its uniform policy for the first time in history. 

It has entered into negotiations with the Muslim Judicial Council after a soldier was threatened with dismissal for refusing to remove her hijab and an interim agreement has been reached.

The army says Muslim women will be allowed to wear headscarves with their uniforms while talks continue over a possible permanent change to the policy. 

Major Fatima Isaacs who has served as a forensic pathologist in South Africa's Defence Force for 10 years appeared in a military court earlier this month where she was charged with disobeying a direct command to remove her headscarf.TRT World'sMelanie Rice reports from Cape Town, South Africa

SOURCE:TRT World
