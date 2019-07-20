WORLD
4 MIN READ
Bosnia buries 86 victims of 1992-95 war recovered from grisly ravine
Hundreds of people gather for the funeral of 86 Muslim victims of a massacre committed in Prijedor by Bosnian Serb forces at the beginning of the 1990s Bosnian war.
Bosnia buries 86 victims of 1992-95 war recovered from grisly ravine
Bosnian Muslims pray in front of coffins during a mass funeral in the village of Hambarine, near Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 20, 2019. / Reuters
July 20, 2019

Thousands of relatives from Bosnia and across Europe gathered in the village of Hambarine for the burial of 86 Bosniak Muslims on Saturday, 27 years after they were killed and dumped in a ravine in one of the most gruesome incidents of the Bosnian war.

The victims, mainly prisoners from the war-era detention camps for non-Serbs near the town of Prijedor, were told they were being released in a prison exchange but instead were driven to the Koricani Cliffs in central Bosnia, lined up by the edge of the ravine and shot by Bosnian Serb forces in August 1992.

Jasna Elezovic, standing by five coffins draped in green cloth which held the remains of her father, brother, two cousins and uncle in the nearby Kamicani graveyard, said their bodies were found only last year.

"It feels like it all happened yesterday... the anguish remains the same," she told Reuters news agency.

Only a dozen of around 200 men survived the massacre, by tumbling or jumping down the steep, 100-metre-deep ravine. The victims were recovered under rocks piled over them to conceal evidence of the atrocity.

Violent ethnic cleansing

Eleven Bosnian Serb ex-policemen were convicted for the crime, including Darko Mrdja who was jailed for 17 years by the Hague-based international war crimes tribunal. The remainder were convicted by the Bosnian war crimes court.

The suspected mastermind of the massacre, Simo Drljaca, the Prijedor police chief, was shot dead in an exchange of fire with NATO-led peacekeeping forces in 1997 in their first attempt to arrest any of the suspects at large.

The Prijedor area saw some of the most brutal and violent ethnic cleansing attacks in 1992 by the Bosnian Serb police and army against Bosniaks and Croats.

Villages were razed, thousands of people were shipped off to notorious detention camps, such as Omarska and Kereteram, more than 3,000 non-Serbs were executed and tens of thousands were driven from their homes.

"I was only 12 when the crimes happened but trauma still persists and it is difficult to cope with it," said Aida Garibovic, 39, who came to this northwestern village to bury an uncle, next to the graves of her father and five other relatives, who were killed in Omarska.

Feuding along ethnic lines

More than 20 years since the 1992-95 war which claimed 100,000 lives ended, Bosnia remains deeply divided, split into two autonomous regions joined by a weak central government.

Like many other war-related issues in the Balkan country, the event was ignored by Bosnian Serbs who deny their forces were responsible for large-scale crimes including killings, expulsions and unlawful detention of civilians and reject the rulings of international and domestic courts.

Feuding along ethnic lines continues to thwart the country's ambitions of joining the European mainstream.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Israel kills 192 in Gaza over 48 hours as starvation claims 19 more lives
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us