Four Turkish citizens abducted in Nigeria
Sources said four Turkish citizens were kidnapped in the southern Nigerian state of Ilorin by unidentified men, raising the of Turks abducted over the week in the west African country 14.
The efforts to rescue the people who were reportedly kidnapped for the ransom are ongoing, sources said. / TRTWorld
July 21, 2019

Four Turkish citizens have been kidnapped in Nigeria, a West African country, a source said on late Saturday.

Turkish citizens were kidnapped by unidentified people in the southern Nigerian state of Ilorin at 10.00 pm local time (2100 GMT) on Friday, said the source who asked not to be named due to security concerns.

The efforts to rescue the people who were reportedly kidnapped for the ransom are ongoing, the source said.

Last week, 10 Turkish sailors were abducted off Nigeria when pirates attacked a Turkish-flagged ship bound to Abidjan city of the Ivory Coast from the Port of Douala in Cameroon.

By the latest incident, the number of Turkish citizens who were kidnapped in the country has risen to 14.

SOURCE:AA
