Female suicide bomber kills at least eight in northwest Pakistan
Over 20 others were also wounded in the attack at the entrance of a hospital in the country's northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan. Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
A Pakistani policeman stands guard at site of a suicide bomb attack a hospital entrance in Kotlan Saidan village on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan on July 21, 2019. / AFP
July 21, 2019

A female suicide bomber in northwestern Pakistan killed at least eight people and wounded 26 more in an attack outside a local civilian hospital on Sunday, local officials said.

The attack in Dera Ismail Khan early on Sunday was claimed by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, often known as the Pakistani Taliban, which is separate from the insurgent movement across the border in Afghanistan.

Local officials said the attack happened after two police were killed at a roadside checkpoint outside the city.

"When their bodies were taken to the main hospital, a suicide bomber, believed to be a female, wearing a burqa, triggered an explosive-laden jacket and caused huge losses," said Waqar Ahmad, a local police officer.

TRT World's Kamran Yusuf brings more from the capital Islambad.

He said the blast had damaged the emergency ward of the hospital and forced some of the wounded to be transferred to other cities.

Muhammed Khurasani, a spokesman for the TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack, which he said was carried out in revenge for the killing of two Taliban commanders by counter terrorism police around a month ago. However he denied the bomber was female.

Dera Ismail Khan has seen a number of suicide attacks over the past decade as the Pakistani military carried out a campaign to suppress militant attacks in the area, an important hub in the $60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

