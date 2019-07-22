Turkish security forces confiscated one tonne of marijuana in the southeastern province of Batman on Monday.

Anti-narcotic police teams conducted an operation against the PKK terror group, detaining one suspect, said a source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation came less than three weeks after security forces seized 5.5 million cannabis plants and 63 kilograms of hashish in Diyarbakir province.

According to police data, Turkish security forces confiscated 17.3 tonnes of heroin in 2018.

In its more than 30-year campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey, the US and the EU designated PKK as a terror group.