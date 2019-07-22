TÜRKİYE
Turkish police seize 1 tonne of marijuana
Security forces confiscated one tonne of marijuana in Batman province, less than three weeks after confiscating 5.5 million cannabis plants in Diyarbakir.
Turkish anti-narcotic police teams conducted an operation against PKK in Batman on July 22, 2019. / AA
July 22, 2019

Turkish security forces confiscated one tonne of marijuana in the southeastern province of Batman on Monday.

Anti-narcotic police teams conducted an operation against the PKK terror group, detaining one suspect, said a source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation came less than three weeks after security forces seized 5.5 million cannabis plants and 63 kilograms of hashish in Diyarbakir province.

According to police data, Turkish security forces confiscated 17.3 tonnes of heroin in 2018.

In its more than 30-year campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey, the US and the EU designated PKK as a terror group.

SOURCE:AA
