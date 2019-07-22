WORLD
Pakistan PM Khan gathers thousands in US capital
Tens of thousands of Pakistanis gathered at Capital One Arena stadium in Washington to attend a speech by Imran Khan ahead of crucial talks between the Pakistani prime minister and US President Donald Trump.
Imran Khan, who arrived in Washington on Saturday, is expected to try to mend fences and attract much-needed US investment. / AA
July 22, 2019

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis gathered in the US capital on Sunday to attend a speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan began his three-day maiden visit to the US on Sunday by addressing the Pakistani diaspora at a rally at the Capital One Arena stadium in Washington DC, which was scheduled days in advance.

Khan-Trump meeting

Khan emphasised that Pakistan would not be seeking any US aid and assured the jubilant crowd that his country won't bow to anyone.

He is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the Afghan peace process, measures to improve worsening relations between Pakistan and the US as well as the Indian efforts to put Pakistan on the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force (FATF). 

Meeting of military leadership 

The FATF has put Pakistan on the "grey list" and could put it on the "black list" in October if it fails to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan.

In a first, the country's top military leadership is also accompanying Khan in his talks with the Trump administration on a variety of issues ranging from terrorism to Afghanistan. The all-powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and newly-appointed head of the intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (or ISI), General Faiz Hameed are part of Khan's entourage.

Bajwa will visit Pentagon to see the newly-appointed chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley to discuss the ongoing reconciliation process in war-struck Afghanistan.

