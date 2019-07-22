WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb attack kills at least 17 in Somalia
Another two dozen people were wounded as a bomb exploded outside a hotel near the international airport in Somalian capital Mogadishu, officials say.
Car bomb attack kills at least 17 in Somalia
Nurses at the Medina hospital assist a civilian wounded in an explosion outside a hotel near the international airport in Mogadishu, Somalia. July 22, 2019. / Reuters
July 22, 2019

A car bomb in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday killed at least 17 people, police and hospital authorities said.

At least 28 people were wounded when the car packed with explosives and parked near a busy security checkpoint by the city’s airport was detonated by remote control, Captain Mohamed Hussein said.

The powerful explosion occurred in the morning when many people were on the road going to work and others were travelling to attend the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

Many of the victims wounded by the bomb blast have suffered critical wounds, said witnesses.

The city's Madina hospital received 17 bodies and 28 people with wounds, 12 of them in a critical condition, said Mohammed Yusuf, the hospital's director.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Somalia's homegrown Al Shabab militants, allied to Al Qaeda.

Al Shabab's bombing campaign 

Ambulance sirens echoed across the blast scene as soldiers at a nearby checkpoint fired in the air to disperse onlookers who gathered nearby and to stop motorists trying to speed through the site amid the chaos.

That attack was the latest in a long line of bombing and assaults claimed by Shabab, which has fought for more than a decade to topple the Somali government.

Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us