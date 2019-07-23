The legacy of Anas al Dyab
WORLD
3 MIN READ
The legacy of Anas al DyabEven though he was just in his 20s, the young Syrian captured images of the aftermath of atrocities committed by the regime and Russian forces until he died in the line of duty.
The legacy of Anas al Dyab / AFP
July 23, 2019

Anas al Dyab was documenting air raids on Syria's rebel-held Idlib region on Sunday when a Russian airstrike killed him along with at least 17 civilians. 

At the time of his death, he was hiding in the cellar of a three-storey building along with two members of the Jaish al Ezza rebel group.

A member of the White Helmets, he not only captured the horrors of the Syrian civil war but also the resilience of people who live through it. He was one of three witnesses to testify about the 2017 chemical attack that took place in the city.

Dyab was also injured in September 2018 by a missile bombardment when Syrian regime forces attacked the town of Khan Shaykhun. His family told AFP he would "not leave Khan Shaykhun except as a martyr".

The town in the south of Idlib has been particularly hard hit by regime attacks, forcing thousands to flee their homes. Even though it looked like a ghost town, Dyab chose to stay there till the end. 

It was an emotional scene as friends and family gathered to bid farewell to Dyab. He was buried in the city of Idlib, as ongoing bombardment prevented him from being laid to rest in his hometown of Khan Shaykhun. 

Raed al Saleh, the head of the White Helmets, said Dyab was killed while "trying to show the world what's going on in Syria". He said: "It's a great loss.”

Dyab leaves behind his parents and three brothers, one of whom is being held by the Damascus regime, Saleh said. The White Helmets said five of its members had been killed since the start of the escalation on Idlib. 

The Assad regime and its Russian ally have stepped up their deadly assault on the rebel-held region of Idlib since late April, despite a September buffer zone deal to protect the region.

The war in Syria has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests. 

The country ranks 174th in the 2019 World Press Freedom Index.  

Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us