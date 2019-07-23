TÜRKİYE
PKK bombing kills at least one person in southeastern Turkey
A roadside bomb by PKK terrorists has killed at least one person in southeastern Turkey, near the country's border with Iraq.
An ambulance is seen at the hospital where a man's body was transferred to a morgue, after a PKK attack on July 23, 2019. / AA
July 23, 2019

At least one person was killed on Tuesday in southeastern Turkey when a roadside bomb laid by PKK terrorists exploded, a security source said.

The deceased was identified as Ilhami Celik, added the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

His car was passing through the Zirvin Base Zone road in the town of Yufkali in the province of Hakkari.

Celik's body was taken in an ambulance to the Semdinli State Hospital morgue.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children. 

The group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

