US and Turkey talk on Syrian safe zone amid tense relations over S-400
As Washington and Ankara thrash out their plan for a safe zone in northern Syria, Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters have bolstered defences and are prepping for battle.
A Free Syrian Army fighter (R) looks through a mirror which helps him see Syrian regime forces from the other side, as he takes his position with his comrade during fighting, at the old city of Aleppo city, Syria. September 24, 2012. / AP Archive
July 24, 2019

Turkish military officials and their US counterparts launched talks to establish a “safe zone” in northern Syria, Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria – Operations Euphrates Shield in 2016 and Olive Branch in 2018 – to purge the region of terrorist groups.

These include Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

The US backed the PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia in a battle for Daesh's last territory in Syria.

As both sides thrash out their plan for a safe zone, Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are prepping for battle. 

"We prepared these armoured vehicles for the next battle," Free Syrian Army fighter Ahmet Mahmoud al Raslan told TRT World

"There's a truce now and we are taking this opportunity to improve our defences."

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In the PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more from northern Syria. 

SOURCE:TRT World
