Turkish military officials and their US counterparts launched talks to establish a “safe zone” in northern Syria, Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria – Operations Euphrates Shield in 2016 and Olive Branch in 2018 – to purge the region of terrorist groups.

These include Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

The US backed the PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia in a battle for Daesh's last territory in Syria.

As both sides thrash out their plan for a safe zone, Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are prepping for battle.

"We prepared these armoured vehicles for the next battle," Free Syrian Army fighter Ahmet Mahmoud al Raslan told TRT World.

"There's a truce now and we are taking this opportunity to improve our defences."

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In the PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more from northern Syria.