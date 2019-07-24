WORLD
Planes grounded at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
Cancellations and delays have occurred at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport as a result of a fuel system fault by a third party company, airport official says.
Water is sprayed on the taxiways at the Schiphol airport to prevent the deformation of the asphalt, due to the heatwave on July 24, 2019. / AFP
July 24, 2019

Several planes at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport have been cancelled or delayed due to an issue with the airport's refuelling system. 

Third-party company Aircraft Fuel Supply is reported to have a fault in their system, which is being addressed by both Schiphol and the company.

"Aircraft Fuel Supply, a third-party company that controls aircraft fuel supply, currently has a fault in their system," spokeswoman Willemeike Koster said.

No precise reason was given, but "it has no relation with the heat," the spokeswoman said.

The Netherlands recorded its highest temperature ever on Wednesday, with 38.8 degrees Celsius (101.8F) reported in the southern town of Gilze-Rijen.

The problem, which began in the early afternoon, blocked around 50 planes within a few hours at one of Europe's busiest hubs in peak holiday season.

Flightradar24 says over 180 flights have been cancelled and 400 are delayed to and from the airport.

The inconvenience has left hundreds of travellers waiting inside the airport.

Officials have not yet explained how long planes will be grounded for, but say it will "last in to the evening."

The airport has offered camp beds for passengers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
